S&P Global to withdraw all outstanding ratings on Russian entities
S&P Global Ratings, a unit of financial information provider S&P Global Inc, said on Monday it will withdraw ratings for all Russian entities before April 15. The decision comes weeks after parent company S&P Global said it was suspending commercial operations in Russia, joining a global exodus of companies out of the country due to tightening economic sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
S&P Global Ratings, a unit of financial information provider S&P Global Inc, said on Monday it will withdraw ratings for all Russian entities before April 15.
The decision comes weeks after parent company S&P Global said it was suspending commercial operations in Russia, joining a global exodus of companies out of the country due to tightening economic sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The credit rating agency is doubling down on its corporate boycott of Russia after the European Union announced a ban on providing credit ratings to legal persons, entities or bodies established in Russia, S&P Global Ratings said.
Western sanctions have frozen much of Russia's central bank's $640 billion in assets, barred several banks from global payments system SWIFT and sent the rouble into free fall. Credit rating agencies Moody's and Fitch also suspended commercial operations in Russia earlier this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Fitch
- Global
- Global Ratings
- Moscow
- Moody's
- Ukraine
- European Union
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil surges 10% in Asia, euro skids as bonds rally
COLUMN-Global recession risks rise after Russia invades Ukraine: Kemp
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil surges, shares and euro hit the skids
China must join global action against Russia's Ukraine war - Australia
Zelenskyy launches daily calls to action with Global Citizen