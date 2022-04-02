Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors along with its dealer partners delivered 712 electric vehicles on Saturday to individual customers in Maharashtra and Goa.

The Mumbai-based auto major delivered 564 Nexon EVs and 148 Tigor EVs to customers.

''Today's occasion of delivering 712 electric vehicles (EVs) in a single day to customers across Maharashtra and Goa is a feat we are ecstatic about. It not only proves the successful inroads that the company has made in the personal mobility space but also stands as a testament to the value and confidence customers are seeing in them,'' Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Head (Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy) Vivek Srivatsa said in a statement.

Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in the country and it hopes that this occasion sets an example for other states to join and support India's green wave, he added.

The Nexon EV comes with an ARAI certified range of 312 km on a single charge with zero emissions. It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

With 4 star G-NCAP rating, the Tigor EV delivers an ARAI certified range of 306 km on a single charge. It is equipped with a 26-kWh high energy density lithium-ion battery pack and gives a peak power output of 55 kW.

It said it is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem-- Tata uniEVerse.