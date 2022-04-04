Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:28 IST
International Space Station Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

The International Space Station (ISS) is set to become busier than usual this week when its crew welcomes aboard four new colleagues from Houston-based startup Axiom Space, the first all-private astronaut team ever flown to the orbiting outpost. The launch is being hailed by the company, NASA and other industry players as a turning point in the latest expansion of commercial space ventures collectively referred to by insiders as the low-Earth orbit economy, or "LEO economy" for short.

