RCB opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:11 IST
RCB opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Both teams named unchanged playing XIs.

Teams: Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

