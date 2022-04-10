Left Menu

Hetmyer's unbeaten fifty takes RR to 165 for 6 against RR

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 21:42 IST
Lucknow Super Giants produced a fine bowling effort before Shimron Hetmyer struck a fluent fifty to help Rajasthan Royals post 165 for six in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls to take RR to the total after they were at 67 for four at one stage.

Krishnappa Gowtham (2/30) and Jason Holder (2/50) shared four wickets between them for LSG. Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 165 for 6 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 59 not out; Krishnappa Gowtham 2/30).

