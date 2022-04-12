Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-KKR nears $4 bln deal to buy Barracuda Networks from Thoma Bravo - sources

Buyout firm KKR & Co Inc is nearing a deal to acquire data security firm Barracuda Networks Inc from its private equity owner Thoma Bravo for roughly $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Barracuda, which manages data security of its customers over the cloud on a subscription basis, was taken private by Thoma Bravo in 2017. KKR declined to comment.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:44 IST
Buyout firm KKR & Co Inc is nearing a deal to acquire data security firm Barracuda Networks Inc from its private equity owner Thoma Bravo for roughly $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Barracuda, which manages data security of its customers over the cloud on a subscription basis, was taken private by Thoma Bravo in 2017. KKR declined to comment. Barracuda and Thoma Bravo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

