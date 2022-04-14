Left Menu

TECNO Phantom X and CAMON 19 Pro bag prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2022

14-04-2022
Image Credit: Media OutReach Newswire
Recently, the winners of the world-renowned iF Design Award have been announced. TECNO won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2022 in the Product and the Telecommunication categories for the outstanding product design of its Phantom X and CAMON 19 Pro. This marks TECNO's debut award in the international design competition, reaffirming the brand's commitment to technological innovation and continual breakthroughs.

As one of the most influential industrial design awards in the world, iF DESIGN AWARD is known as the "Oscar of product design" for its "independent, rigorous and reliable" screening standards and its impact. It serves as a benchmark for global industrial design and development trends. Therefore, winning the iF DESIGN AWARD means being recognized by international authorities in industrial design. This year, a record number of close to 11,000 entries from 57 countries was submitted at iF DESIGN AWARD. Albeit the tough competition, Phantom X and CAMON 19 Pro outperformed other entries, winning over the 132-member jury of independent design experts worldwide, the largest jury ever assembled.

Phantom X is TECNO's all-round flagship imaging series. It uses a 6.7-inch 70° curved-edged display screen with a patterned glass back. The exquisite craftsmanship allows PHANTOM X to present a unique texture and elegant taste in the interlaced light and shadow. In addition, the definition of the side arc angle of the mobile phone is 36.5°, offering the most ergonomically comfortable grip.

CAMON 19 Pro is a high-performance, high-value smartphone designed for young fashionistas. It will be launched in June with TECNO's latest generation of the CAMON 19 series. This series adopts an ultra-narrow frame design and an ingenious dual-ring triple-camera layout. The jury of the iF DESIGN AWARD remarked, "It adopts a borderless design to create a fresh borderless ultra-narrow screen experience for users. The powerful camera with a double ring and three cameras perfectly balances the camera and back panel aesthetic design to create the ultimate overall feeling. The metal double ring is perfectly integrated with the strong and professional triple camera using anodizing process, bringing a sense of professional performance with the double ring and triple camera."

"We are extremely honored to be awarded this prestigious international award for our Phantom X and CAMON 19 Pro. Our dream has always been to revolutionize the landscape of smartphone photography for our users around the world, closing the gap between the professional camera and smartphone photography, while constantly pushing the evolution of design language to bring users up-to-date exterior ID design. In the future, we will remain committed to driving further changes in mobile imaging and the design language evolution." Stephan Ha, TECNO General Manager said.

