EXCLUSIVE-Ukraine's top steelmaker says it will never work under Russian occupation

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-04-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 17:30 IST
Metinvest
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's biggest steelmaker Metinvest said on Friday that its enterprises would never operate under Russian occupation and that Ukraine had lost access to 30% to 40% of its metallurgy production capacity in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

It told Reuters in a statement that Ukraine, one of Europe's biggest suppliers of iron ore, had already more than halved its iron ore production due to the invasion that Russia launched on Feb. 24.

