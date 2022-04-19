Left Menu

Meta appeals against ban in Russia for "extremist" activity - Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 20:22 IST
Meta has filed an appeal against a Russian court ruling that banned it from operating in Russia on the grounds of "extremist activity", Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.

Meta's Facebook and Instagram social networks have been blocked in Russia, but its WhatsApp messaging service was not affected by the March 21 Moscow court ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

