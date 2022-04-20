Cyberattack hits Costa Rica ministry, government has to disable services

Costa Rica confirmed on Tuesday that the computer systems of the finance ministry remained disabled after a cyberattack on official platforms the previous day. Authorities temporarily disabled platforms deemed vulnerable following the cyberattack, the ministry said in a statement, adding that experts were working to identify and fix the problems.

As of Tuesday, tax and customs platforms had been temporarily suspended for external users. Internal financial systems and payroll services for the education ministry and the supreme electoral court were also suspended. Carlos Montenegro, executive director of the Chamber of Industries, said in a statement that the cyberattack had also paralyzed international trade.

The Presidency said in a statement it had identified a "criminal organization" as being behind the hack though it did not identify it. The United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned last month of cyberattacks by the Conti ransomware group, a Russia-based cybercrime outfit known for using ransomware to extort millions of dollars from U.S. and European companies.

The government also launched a crisis team on Tuesday to monitor cybersecurity risks.

