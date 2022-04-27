Left Menu

OnePlus releases OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 to OnePlus Nord 2

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 11:50 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta, based on Android 12, for the OnePlus Nord 2. The update includes a plethora of new features including enhanced Dark Mode, Smart Battery Engine, Canvas always-on display (AOD) features and more.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Key updates

  • System
    • Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology
    • Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 for your system to run smoothly even when the load is high
    • Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
    • Optimized Extra HD, a feature that can significantly enhance image and video resolutions
  • Dark mode
    • Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
  • Shelf
    • New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
    • Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
    • Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status
  • Work-Life Balance
    • Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
    • WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
  • Gallery
    • Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
  • Canvas AOD
    • Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
    • Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
  • Games
    • Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer

This build also includes some known issues:

  • You might be unable to use Face Unlock in the dark after turning on Brighten screen in dim light through Settings.
  • Fortnite will crash when playing the game.

After upgrading to this build, some features of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition may disappear, so users are recommended to skip this update and experience the new version at a later stage, the company wrote in a post on the community forums.

