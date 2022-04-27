OnePlus releases OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 to OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta, based on Android 12, for the OnePlus Nord 2. The update includes a plethora of new features including enhanced Dark Mode, Smart Battery Engine, Canvas always-on display (AOD) features and more.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Key updates

System Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 for your system to run smoothly even when the load is high Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Optimized Extra HD, a feature that can significantly enhance image and video resolutions

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work-Life Balance Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Games Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer



This build also includes some known issues:

You might be unable to use Face Unlock in the dark after turning on Brighten screen in dim light through Settings.

Fortnite will crash when playing the game.

After upgrading to this build, some features of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition may disappear, so users are recommended to skip this update and experience the new version at a later stage, the company wrote in a post on the community forums.