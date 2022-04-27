Left Menu

European raids over defeat devices in Suzuki diesel engines

Prosecutors in Germany, Italy and Hungary have conducted searches related to the use of illegal defeat devices that provide rigged emissions readings to comply with European Union regulations in Suzuki diesel vehicles. German prosecutors said in a statement on Wednesday that their investigation concerns persons responsible at Suzuki, world's No. 4 carmaker Stellantis and Japanese auto parts maker Marelli.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 16:09 IST
European raids over defeat devices in Suzuki diesel engines
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Prosecutors in Germany, Italy, and Hungary have conducted searches related to the use of illegal defeat devices that provide rigged emissions readings to comply with European Union regulations in Suzuki diesel vehicles.

German prosecutors said in a statement on Wednesday that their investigation concerns persons responsible for Suzuki, the world's No. 4 carmaker Stellantis and Japanese auto parts maker Marelli. The searches are being conducted in Germany, Italy, and Hungary as part of a coordinated action by Eurojust, Europe's agency for criminal justice cooperation.

Eurojust said the raids were conducted "to counter the use of faulty emission devices in engines, used in cars of a Japanese producer." "The devices were allegedly fitted in the Italian-built diesel engines of large numbers of cars, giving the impression that the vehicles' nitrogen oxide emissions were in line with EU regulations," the agency said.

The engines were then assembled into the car manufacturers' models at a production plant in Hungary, the agency added. Japan's Suzuki, whose European headquarters are in Germany, declined to comment.

Stellaris and Marelli did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The use of illegal software, or defeat devices, resulted in the "dieselgate" scandal at Volkswagen in 2015, the largest such case to date.

Volkswagen admitted to using the software to rig diesel engine tests and said that 11 million vehicles worldwide were involved. So far, the scandal has cost the German carmaker more than $40 billion in vehicle refits, fines, and provisions for future legal claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022