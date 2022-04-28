Parimatch News Ropes in Dinesh Karthik as its Brand Ambassador

Left Menu

It provides the most exciting coverage of a variety of sporting events, both national and international, in a style thats engaging, to the point, and easy to read. Shared Dmitry Belianin, Chief Marketing Officer of PMI, We at Parimatch News are delighted to welcome Dinesh Karthik as brand ambassador.

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) In a major announcement and with perfect timing, just as the eyes of the cricket world are glued on the Indian Premier League 2022, Parimatch News - a sports, e-sports and entertainment outlet that is dedicated to producing high-quality sports coverage and cutting-edge analytics for all sports fans across India - has signed the in-form Dinesh Karthik as its brand ambassador.

Dinesh Karthik, 36, has represented India in all three formats, and has been in scorching form for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this season. He has opened the batting successfully for India in tests and also played several impactful knocks in 50-over and Twenty20 cricket. Commenting on his appointment, Karthik, who is eyeing a recall to Indian colours for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October, said, “I’m thrilled to be associated as brand ambassador of Parimatch News because this is a brand that is close to my heart. It provides the most exciting coverage of a variety of sporting events, both national and international, in a style that’s engaging, to the point, and easy to read.” Shared Dmitry Belianin, Chief Marketing Officer of PMI, “We at Parimatch News are delighted to welcome Dinesh Karthik as brand ambassador. Dinesh has lit up the IPL this year and continues to be an example to the youth of India, in the way he plays the game and in his infectious personality. We believe he will be a fantastic asset for us.” For Parimatch News, the signing of Karthik is another step towards adding to its family of Indian fans, and expanding its reach in the country. With users in India looking to consume their sports and entertainment news in byte-sized chunks, the brand’s up-to-date and lively coverage of sports events makes for an ideal fit. About PMI PMI is a service company, engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand in the markets of Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company provides the tech, marketing, and communications services for partners in the betting industry. Innovations, new technologies, and the desire to provide the best gaming experience for the customers are what drives PMI forward. PWR PWR

