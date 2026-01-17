Vijender Singh: From Olympic Medallist to Asian Boxing Council Member
Indian boxing legend Vijender Singh has been appointed as a member of the Asian Boxing Council. With nearly two decades in the sport, his appointment signifies his transition from an accomplished athlete to a global sports administrator. Vijender aims to contribute to the sport's growth, especially for Indian boxers.
Indian boxing icon Vijender Singh has ascended from the boxing ring to a key administrative role, becoming a member of the Asian Boxing Council. This latest appointment symbolizes another milestone in Singh's storied career, transcending his in-ring achievements to influence global sports governance.
Vijender, celebrated as India's first Olympic medallist in boxing, brings a wealth of experience accumulated over nearly two decades. His dual career in amateur and professional boxing provides him a broad perspective, one that the Asian Boxing Council seeks to leverage to benefit the sport across Asia.
In an expression of gratitude, Vijender credited the Boxing Federation of India for his new role, emphasizing his dedication to fostering the sport's growth throughout the continent, particularly focusing on advancing Indian boxers' careers to unprecedented heights.
