Twitter CEO faces employee anger over Musk attacks at company-wide meeting

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 00:01 IST
Twitter Inc executives said at a company-wide meeting on Friday that the company would monitor staff attrition, but it was too soon to tell how the buyout deal with Elon Musk would affect attrition. Executives including Chief Executive Parag Agrawal were speaking at the meeting, heard by Reuters, at which they sought to quell employees who were demanding answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus.

The meeting comes after Elon Musk, the Tesla chief executive who sealed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, continued direct attacks on employees.

