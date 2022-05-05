Four-astronaut team departs International Space Station on flight back to Earth
Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 11:07 IST
The third long-duration team of astronauts launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA departed the orbiting outpost early on Thursday to begin their descent back to Earth, capping a six-month science mission.
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying three U.S. NASA astronauts and a German astronaut from the European Space Agency undocked from the ISS shortly after 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT) to embark on a return flight expected to last less than 24 hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Earth
- European Space Agency
- NASA
- German
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes near coast of Nicaragua region - EMSC
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near coast of Nicaragua region - USGS
This Earth Day, Biden faces ''headwinds'' on climate agenda
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits Philippine Islands region – EMSC
NASA selects SpaceX, Amazon's Project Kuiper for near-Earth space communication