OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 3 in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 13:16 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus today announced the release of OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 3, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus Nord units in India. This build brings along the April 2022 Android security patch and also fixes a couple of issues including abnormal Touch sounds and boot animation.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Changelog

  • System
    • [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.04
    • [Fixed] the issue of abnormal Touch sounds
    • [Fixed] the issue of abnormal boot animation
    • [Fixed] the occasional issue that unable to start "OK Google" with voice

Known issues

  1. The display of some pages in Settings will be different from the system.
  2. The screen will glitch in specific scenarios when calling.
  3. Camera may crash when shooting photos in Portrait mode.
  4. The abnormal display of thumbnail when taking burst pictures.
  5. The abnormal display of Quick device connect when in the Guest mode.

Before installing this build, make sure your phone's battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 3GB storage space is available. Announcing this update, OnePlus also warned that these builds are not as stable as official OTAs. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform. The device is offered with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

For photography and video shooting, the OnePlus Nord houses a quad rear camera system with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera supports 4k video shooting at 30fps, 1080P super slow-motion video at 240 fps, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, among others. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX616 camera for selfies.

The handset is backed by a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

