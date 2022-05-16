Launch of one of the most awaited 'DroneNaksha' for Drone Survey and Mapping at DFI event 2022 - by PDRL

NASHIK, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the recent past, a lot of efforts have been put to utilize drones in various industries for enhancing the quality of life and making lives of citizens easier. One of such initiative taken by the Indian Government is the Svamitva Yojana scheme launched by the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji. This scheme is a reformative step towards establishment of clear ownership of property, by mapping of land parcels using drone technology across India.

Every day, at any point in time thousands of drones are flying and continuously and capturing images. In general, one drone captures 10 thousand images per day, adding up to Millions of images being captured and processed for actionable insights pertaining to unique business needs. India is witnessing the dawn of Drone era and it is expected that in next 3 years, Millions of drones will be flying each single day capturing billions of images daily. Such a massive volume of images would require faster processing at an affordable cost. Considering all the key parameters, PDRL has developed an excellent SaaS Platform – DroneNaksha.

DroneNaksha, a one-of-its-kind mapping and survey solution, is a Make in India SaaS platform for the whole world, that enables to process volumes of images in order to create maps on cloud platform with high-speed GPU farms powering the solution. Its power is more amplified by the design of simple and intuitive UI for easy adaptability by the not-so-technically-equipped users. DroneNaksha will soon be officially introduced at the biggest event happening in New Delhi organized by Drone Federation of India.

DroneNaksha is part of the AeroMegh suite by PDRL – a modern-day SaaS platform for Drone professionals. The stack includes, AeroGCS KEA for Flying and Capturing images/videos, DroneNaksha for Processing and PicStork to perform analytics on the processed images.

The vision set for the drone industry is coming to reality and soon the world will be witnessing the sky full of drones performing the tasks that are now either done humanely or seemed impossible. There is a transformation from traditional ways to the Sky lines and in this transition, PDRL contributes and stands by its commitment by Creating more time to Live. PDRL believes that DroneNaksha will be a game changer for the nation, by transforming the way Mapping and Survey is carried out and also assist in strengthening the Drone Ecosystem.

Eagerly awaiting to meet everyone at the Official Launch of DroneNaksha at the DFI event, 27th May 2022.

About Passenger Drone Research Private Limited PDRL is a company based in Nasik, Maharashtra. PDRL offers SaaS services through AeroMegh Platform. AeroMegh is a make in India Platform. It efficiently Transforms drone data into actionable insights to generate business driven data in real time.

With reliable efforts, PDRL has created simple and most efficient software for Drone Industry. Products are future ready and satisfying the need of the hour as well as enhancing as per future vision. PDRL is committed towards ensuring that customers are benefited from the newest drone technologies in the market and also that drones are used for legitimate and fruitful purposes only.

