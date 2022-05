BRIEF-SMIC To Join Benchmark Hang Seng Index, Tech Index To Add NIO

Hang Seng Indexes Company: * ORIENT OVERSEAS, ZHONGSHENG 0881.HK, SMIC , CHINA HONGQIAO TO BE ADDED TO HANG SENG INDEX, EFFECTIVE ON JUNE 13

* AAC TECHNOLOGIES TO BE REMOVED FROM HANG SENG INDEX * LENOVO TO BE ADDED TO HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES INDEX

* HANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL TO BE REMOVED FROM HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES INDEX * NIO TO BE ADDED TO HANG SENG TECH INDEX

* ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY TO BE REMOVED FROM HANG SENG TECH INDEX * HANG SENG INDEXES COMPANY SAYS TOTAL NUMBER OF HANG SENG INDEX CONSTITUENTS WILL INCREASE TO 69 FROM 66

