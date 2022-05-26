Left Menu

Facebook to roll out updated privacy policy from July 26

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 20:46 IST
Social media platform Meta, formerly Facebook, has started sending out notification to users about privacy policy update which it will roll out from July 26, the company said on Thursday.

Meta in its post said that it has rewritten and re-designed its privacy Policy to make it easier to understand and clearer about how it uses users' information.

''Notifications that people will start to receive today on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger will direct them to information about what to expect from the relevant privacy policy and terms of service in their region. They'll also see a summary of what's different. These updates go into effect on July 26, and people don't need to act on this notification by this date to continue using our products,'' Meta said.

Meta is also updating ''Terms of Service'' to explain expectation from it and those who use its platforms.

''The updated Meta Privacy Policy covers Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and other Meta products. It doesn't cover WhatsApp, Workplace, Free Basics, Messenger Kids or the use of Quest devices without a Facebook account, which have their own privacy policies,'' Meta said.

