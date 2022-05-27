Left Menu

TVS Motor launches limited edition of HLX bike range in Kenya

With smart lock anti-theft features and exciting new offerings, the motorcycle will further enhance the pride of ownership amongst the Boda-Boda riders, Nayak said.The newly launched limited edition HLX 150 Gold and HLX 125 Gold are equipped with first-in-segment features like smart lock anti-theft security feature using key-FOB to enhance the safety and security of the vehicle.TVS HLX series was launched in 2013.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:58 IST
TVS Motor launches limited edition of HLX bike range in Kenya
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company on Friday said it has launched a limited edition of HLX 125 Gold and HLX 150 Gold bikes in Kenya.

The company has introduced the two editions to commemorate over two million unit sales milestone achieved by the HLX series.

''Kenya is an important market for us. Most two-wheelers in Kenya double up as boda boda and delivery vehicles, customers always look for long-lasting and durable products,'' TVS Motor Company's Head of International Business H G Rahul Nayak said in a statement.

The HLX brand has consistently catered to these evolving mobility needs backed by a wide service network with trained mechanics and spare parts support, setting a benchmark for superior customer experience and quality in the African countries, he added.

''We are thrilled to introduce the two celebratory limited editions of TVS HLX in Kenya with multiple first-in-segment attributes for our valued customers. With smart lock anti-theft features and exciting new offerings, the motorcycle will further enhance the pride of ownership amongst the Boda-Boda riders,'' Nayak said.

The newly launched limited edition HLX 150 Gold and HLX 125 Gold are equipped with first-in-segment features like smart lock (anti-theft security feature using key-FOB) to enhance the safety and security of the vehicle.

TVS HLX series was launched in 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022