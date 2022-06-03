Delhi govt to modernise property registration process

The Delhi government will modernise the property registration process with biometric scans and a queue management system to ease crowding at sub-registrars offices, it said in a statement on Friday.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday inspected the offices of sub-registrar and the SDM in Preet Vihar and said that modern technologies will be used to make property registration process easier.

In the statement, he also said that out of five lakh applications received in SDM offices through doorstep delivery, about 4 lakh of them were taken up.

''Four lakh applications have been disposed of out of the five lakh applications received by the SDM offices via doorstep delivery 1076,'' Gahlot said.

''Citizens of Delhi will no longer have to stand in long queues to get their properties registered. The Delhi government will use technology such as biometric scan, authentication and queue management system to make the process smoother for citizens,'' he said, according to the statement.

He said that large crowds are often seen at these offices every day.

During his inspection Gahlot interacted with the office employees as well as people who visiting these offices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)