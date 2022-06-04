Putin says Russia has destroyed U.S. weapons in Ukraine by the dozen - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in comments about a U.S. decision to send new arms to Ukraine, said Russia was easily coping and was already destroying American-supplied weapons by the dozen, state-run news agency RIA reported on Saturday.

Putin made the remarks in an interview with national television, RIA said. It is due to be shown on Sunday.

