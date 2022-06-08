Hinduja Tech partners with Senseye to develop best-in-class IoT solutions

Hinduja Tech, e-mobility engineering, and digital services company, on Wednesday, said it has partnered with sustainable machine health management firm Senseye to offer tailored, value-added multi-layered solutions for customers.

Senseye is renowned for delivering artificial intelligence-powered solutions for machine reliability and predictive maintenance for Global Fortune 500 companies.

''By integrating its expertise in digital services that include end-to-end SAP automotive solutions along with manufacturing and plant engineering experience, Hinduja Tech will be able to develop the best-in-class IoT solutions together with Senseye's predictive maintenance solution,'' said CEO of Hinduja Tech Kumar Prabhas.

Senseye's CEO Simon Kampa said, ''We believe partnering with leading industrial and technology companies unlocks the benefits of predictive maintenance. That's why we are delighted to be partnering with Hinduja Tech.'' ''We look forward to working with them to help OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and automotive customers to reduce unplanned downtime, increase productivity and meet their sustainability targets,'' he said.

