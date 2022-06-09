Maha: Crude bomb found in Aurangabad district

A `pipe bomb' was found in Aurangabad's Kannad town on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The explosive device was found outside a furniture shop and was defused by a police team, he said.

It had charcoal and gun powder stuffed inside a six-inch piece of pipe attached with a small battery and a button, the official said.

''Investigation will take place as to who placed it,'' he added.

