Left Menu

Poco's upcoming F4 5G will have 12GB RAM

Poco has announced that the upcoming F4 5G smartphone will come with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and have UFS 3.1 storage.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 22:20 IST
Poco's upcoming F4 5G will have 12GB RAM
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Poco has announced that the upcoming F4 5G smartphone will come with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and have UFS 3.1 storage. According to GSM Arena, the company had previously confirmed that Poco F4 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and feature the LiquidCool 2.0 heat-dissipating system for sustained performance.

This smartphone is said to be a version of the Redmi K40S with a higher-res primary camera (64MP vs. 48MP). It was also spotted on Geekbench with 8GB RAM, and leaked images revealed the 64MP primary camera will have OIS, reported the outlet. The Redmi K40S was unveiled in March and comes with a 6.67" FullHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, 20MP selfie camera, side-mounted fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W charging.

As per GSM Arena, it is unclear when the Poco F4 5G will be launched, but Poco will surely reveal more about the smartphone in the coming days. (ANI)

Also Read: Xiaomi's Poco C40 set to launch in June

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Poco

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022