Poco's upcoming F4 5G will have 12GB RAM

Poco has announced that the upcoming F4 5G smartphone will come with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and have UFS 3.1 storage. According to GSM Arena, the company had previously confirmed that Poco F4 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and feature the LiquidCool 2.0 heat-dissipating system for sustained performance.

This smartphone is said to be a version of the Redmi K40S with a higher-res primary camera (64MP vs. 48MP). It was also spotted on Geekbench with 8GB RAM, and leaked images revealed the 64MP primary camera will have OIS, reported the outlet. The Redmi K40S was unveiled in March and comes with a 6.67" FullHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, 20MP selfie camera, side-mounted fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W charging.

As per GSM Arena, it is unclear when the Poco F4 5G will be launched, but Poco will surely reveal more about the smartphone in the coming days. (ANI)

