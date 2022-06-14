Left Menu

Are you a women-led tech startup? Apply for Google's new accelerator program

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:29 IST
Are you a women-led tech startup? Apply for Google's new accelerator program
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Google today announced the Google for Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders program to support women-led tech startups in the country. The program is aimed at helping women founders address challenges that are unique to their experience.

"As Indian startups look to reinvent more sectors of the economy through technology, equal representation of women at the helm of this wave is critical to ensure that the promised changes are universally relevant and helpful. This program is part of a larger effort by Google towards improving the representation of women across different sections of India's digitally-trained workforce - be it entrepreneurship, professionals looking to upskill or young graduates seeking a head start on their career - with the ultimate objective of making technology universally relevant and helpful," Google wrote in a blog post.

The three-month program includes tailored content and mentorship focused on women founder-specific topics and challenges with access to networks and capital, hiring challenges, mentorship and many others which, for a variety of social reasons and low representation, prove challenging for women founders.

Applications for the inaugural batch of Google for Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders program are now open and eligible startups can apply by July 10th. Google will select up to 20 women-founded or co-founded startups and support them via this program.

The first batch of Google for Startups Accelerator India - Women Founders program will run from July 2022 to September 2022.

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022