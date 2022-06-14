Are you a women-led tech startup? Apply for Google's new accelerator program

Google today announced the Google for Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders program to support women-led tech startups in the country. The program is aimed at helping women founders address challenges that are unique to their experience.

"As Indian startups look to reinvent more sectors of the economy through technology, equal representation of women at the helm of this wave is critical to ensure that the promised changes are universally relevant and helpful. This program is part of a larger effort by Google towards improving the representation of women across different sections of India's digitally-trained workforce - be it entrepreneurship, professionals looking to upskill or young graduates seeking a head start on their career - with the ultimate objective of making technology universally relevant and helpful," Google wrote in a blog post.

The three-month program includes tailored content and mentorship focused on women founder-specific topics and challenges with access to networks and capital, hiring challenges, mentorship and many others which, for a variety of social reasons and low representation, prove challenging for women founders.

Applications for the inaugural batch of Google for Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders program are now open and eligible startups can apply by July 10th. Google will select up to 20 women-founded or co-founded startups and support them via this program.

The first batch of Google for Startups Accelerator India - Women Founders program will run from July 2022 to September 2022.