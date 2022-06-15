SecureKloud launches CloudEdge platform to ease cloud adoption

Platform-as-a-service model to cut down costs by 80%; Make cloud integration 90% faster CHENNAI, India, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureKloud Technologies, a leading provider of cloud transformation solutions, has announced the launch of its Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering, CloudEdge, a fully secure and compliant platform that empowers organizations to leverage the power of automation and experience the agile deployment of holistic cloud work environments 10x faster at a fraction of the cost.

According to Precedence Research, the global cloud computing market size is projected to hit around US$ 1,614.10 billion by 2030 and witness robust growth at a CAGR of 17.43% from 2022 to 2030.

A prefabricated self-service cloud platform like CloudEdge enables enterprises to build process and content intensive apps minimizing the cost and complexity of deploying, managing, and updating the platform themselves. It is a combination of infrastructure, operational capabilities, security monitoring and governance, that will provide quicker access to cloud resources and enjoy the flexibility and scalability guaranteed by microservices architecture.

Speaking about the launch, Anand Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer at SecureKloud said, ''With the accelerated adoption of Cloud among global organizations, a platform like CloudEdge is a vital need for enterprises seeking to scale fast. We are elated to launch this as a subscription or freemium model to our customers that will help them to remove the guess work of finding the most ideal way to deploy enterprise cloud and maximize cloud potential with hyper automation capabilities.'' CloudEdge is a fully managed and highly automated cloud foundation platform that facilitates enterprises to transform and manage their cloud infrastructure across any CSP (Cloud Service Providers) be it AWS, GCP, or Microsoft Azure. Configured to HITRUST, SOC2, HIPAA, PCI, GDPR standards, security and regulatory protocols are assured reducing the risk of data breaches while ensuring smooth deployment.

About SecureKloud Technologies Ltd: SecureKloud is a leading Global IT Business Transformations, Secure Cloud Operations and Solutions Provider based in the San Francisco Bay area and a publicly listed company on Indian Stock Exchanges (NSE and BSE). The company is a 3rd party Audited Next-Gen AWS MSP Partner, AWS Premier Partner, GCP (Google Cloud Platform) Premier Partner, and an ISO 27001 certified cloud service provider.

