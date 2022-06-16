Left Menu

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WSJ

Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours. Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes magazine, is trying to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Earlier this month, Musk had said that Tesla employees were required to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week, closing the door on any remote work.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 07:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 07:12 IST
Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WSJ

Elon Musk is expected to reiterate his desire to own Twitter Inc when he speaks to the social-media company's employees on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The head of electric car maker Tesla Inc is likely to clarify recent comments about remote work and talk about his strategy for Twitter, including the role of advertising and subscriptions, according to the report https://on.wsj.com/3MPPfff published on Wednesday. Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.

Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes magazine, is trying to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Earlier this month, Musk had said that Tesla employees were required to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week, closing the door on any remote work. "If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned," he said.

Twitter shares rose roughly 5% in post-market trading, after closing up 2% on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022