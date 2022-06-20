Left Menu

EU regulators investigate Vifor Pharma over anti-competitive behaviour

EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether Vifor Pharma, which is being acquired by CSL Ltd, disparaged its rival Pharmacosmos in order to hinder competition to its blockbuster iron medicine Ferinject. "The dissemination of misleading information regarding the safety of Pharmacosmos' iron deficiency treatment, Monofer, may have delayed its uptake.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 16:25 IST
EU regulators investigate Vifor Pharma over anti-competitive behaviour
Margrethe Vestager Image Credit: Wikipedia

EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether Vifor Pharma, which is being acquired by CSL Ltd, disparaged its rival Pharmacosmos in order to hinder competition to its blockbuster iron medicine Ferinject. The European Commission, which opened the probe on Monday, said it has indications of this behaviour going on for many years, which may be in breach of EU rules against companies abusing their dominant position.

The EU competition enforcer said it was concerned that Vifor Pharma pursued a misleading communication campaign, primarily targeting healthcare professionals. "The dissemination of misleading information regarding the safety of Pharmacosmos' iron deficiency treatment, Monofer, may have delayed its uptake. This would ultimately harm patients by stifling competition from an innovative medicine," Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Officials at Vifor Pharma were not immediately available for comment on the matter. Some 1.8 million people are treated with high-dose intravenous iron products for iron deficiency annually in Europe.

Australian biopharmaceutical giant CSL announced its $11.7 billion bid in December last year, which will give it access to Vifor's treatments for iron deficiency, kidney and cardio-renal diseases, and production sites in Switzerland and Portugal.

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022