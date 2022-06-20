Apple could launch second generation AirTag model, says analyst

Apple had introduced AirTags as a way to keep track of items, but latest reports have suggested that Apple has progressively expanded shipments of the AirTag since its debut, according to a tweet by TFI International Securities. Gadgets like AirTags use a wireless connection to notify users when they leave their current location. The devices can be put wherever because of the size of a huge coin, as per Mashable.

In April 2021, Apple launched AirTag, a gadget that allows users to track lost personal items using their iPhone. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts AirTag shipments will reach 20 million units in 2021 and 35 million units in 2022, a 75 per cent increase over last year. "I believe Apple if AirTag shipments continue to grow," the analyst said. While it's difficult to see how the original AirTag might be improved upon, Apple releases updates to all of its other hardware products regularly, so it'd be unusual if the AirTag were to be left out. Apple wasn't the first business to release a small monitoring device, but, as with other hardware categories, it improved on what was already available. The AirTag is appealing in terms of both aesthetics and ease of use. Apple's gear is designed to operate together flawlessly, and the AirTag is no exception. It's all really easy and clear, from connecting it to one's phone in the first place to locating it, if it goes misplaced, reports Mashable.

But Apple might not be happy to hear that AirTags are being used to spy against the people's will. The company quickly developed anti-stalking features to make this type of abuse more difficult. Ming-Chi Kuo said that AirTag sales haven't surged yet, but they're starting to gain momentum as iPhone buyers find AirTags useful and easy to set up and use. (ANI)

