U.S. Treasury seeks comments on debt market post-trade data transparency

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 18:52 IST
The U.S. Treasury on Thursday said it has formally requested public comments from market participants on ways to provide additional post-trade data transparency to help strengthen the $30 trillion Treasury debt market.

"Providing additional insight into these transactions may enhance liquidity by fostering a greater understanding of market activity across market segments and supporting the smooth functioning of the Treasury securities market," the Treasury said in a Federal Register notice https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/RFI-on-Treasury-Transparency-6.23.2022.pdf, which opens a 60-day comment period.

