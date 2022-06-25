Left Menu

Samsung to roll out a monstrous 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor

Samsung is preparing to launch its massive 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor in August, according to a report from Korean outlet ETNews (via SamMobile).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 16:27 IST
Samsung to roll out a monstrous 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Samsung is preparing to launch its massive 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor in August, according to a report from Korean outlet ETNews (via SamMobile). Announced at CES in January, the monitor has reportedly gone through some certification programs that need to be completed before it can go on sale.

Details about this monitor are still scant. The company has said that it'll have a 16:9 4K panel and that the stand will support pivot, tilt, and rotation. It also announced that it would come out in the second half of 2022 (which the reported August window falls squarely in). But to be honest, when someone shows up with a monitor that promises to physically tower over them while using it, people are bound to pay attention even if one doesn't announce the price or refresh rate, as per The Verge. As the months go by, it can be difficult to remember anything from the flood of gadgets and technology. It would be questionable if Samsung actually announced an extremely curved and large monitor that can be stretched over and around someone, or whether it was just a fever dream. Rumours that it might actually be out relatively soon prove that it has indeed been announced and reminds us that we're looking forward to it.

One thing that adds a bit of credence to the report is that Samsung has successfully released other monitors that it announced around CES this year, as per The Verge. The much less ambitious M8 monitor has already gone on sale, as has the smaller curved gaming monitor Odyssey Neo G8. While that's obviously not proof that Ark is next, it's good to see that Samsung has been shipping its monitors to CES for a long time this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022