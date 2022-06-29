Japan's Renesas ties up with Tata for advanced semiconductor solutions

Japanese advanced semiconductor solutions provider Renesas Electronics Corporation on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Tata Group firms, Tata Motors and Tejas Networks.

The partnership is for the design, development and manufacturing of Renesas' semiconductor solutions for enhancing innovation across electronics systems for the Indian and emerging markets, the company said in a statement.

''These joint endeavours extend the companies' long standing relationship as technology and business partners, including the recently announced next-generation EV Innovation Center (NEVIC) jointly established by Renesas and Tata Group's Tata Elxsi in March 2022,'' it added.

Commenting on the partnership, Renesas President and CEO Hidetoshi Shibata said,''Renesas and Tata will support the acceleration of progress in advanced electronics and its multitudes of applications for the Indian and emerging markets, which sets us both on a path for continued success.'' This partnership brings two industry leading companies closer together, creating numerous benefits, Shibata said.

Expressing similar views, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said,''We see great potential in collaborating with Renesas in areas like automotive electronics and present and future telecom networks. The collaboration will accelerate our presence in these areas in India as well as globally.'' Under the partnership, Renesas and Tata Motors Ltd (TML) will collaborate on developing next-generation automotive electronics to drive leadership performance and scalability for vehicles, the statement said.

''Renesas with deep expertise in semiconductor technology will partner with TML to accelerate the development of electric and connected vehicles to further enhance TML's pre-eminence and market-leading position,'' it added.

To effectively address evolving customers' aspirations, Renesas and TML will explore a non-exclusive partnership on emerging technologies such as ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems).

Further, Renesas said it will also collaborate with Tejas for implementing next-generation wireless network solutions.

''This includes design and development of semiconductor solutions for radio units (RU) used in telecom networks, from 4G, 5G, to open radio access network (O-RAN), which enables open and flexible 5G RAN deployments, in addition to allowing wider interoperability,'' it added.

The companies aim to roll out products and solutions initially for India and aim to expand its footprint in the global markets.

Additionally, Renesas and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will tie up by establishing a joint system solution development center in Bengaluru.

''The planned innovation center will focus on comprehensive system solutions for the IoT, Infrastructure, Industrial and Automotive segments by leveraging Renesas' semiconductor solutions and TCS' industry experience,'' the company said.

The development comes at a time when there is a global semiconductor shortage, which has impacted production in the automobile industry.

