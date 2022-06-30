Left Menu

Nokia G11 Plus launched with 50MP camera and 3-day battery life

Nokia unveiled the G11 in February, and today, it released the Plus variant.

30-06-2022
Nokia unveiled the G11 in February, and today, it released the Plus variant. According to GSM Arena, the 6.51" HD+ 90Hz screen of the Nokia G11 Plus has a notch for the 8MP front camera. A rectangular island with a 2MP auxiliary camera and LED flash connects to the 50MP main camera on the back.

There is a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication on the textured back panel. The G11 Plus's CPU isn't listed on Nokia's official website, but the firm claims it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card.

Two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates are promised with the purchase of the G11 Plus. Nokia doesn't disclose the Android version that comes pre-installed on the G11 Plus, although it should be Android 12, as reported by GSM Arena. The Nokia G11 Plus's cost and availability are unknown. (ANI)

