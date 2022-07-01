CSIR-CSIO, Engineers India Ltd partner for commercialization of Earthquake Warning System

CSIR-CSIO, Chandigarh & Engineers India Limited (EIL), New Delhi inked an agreement for joint commercialization of Earthquake Warning System

CSIR-CSIO engaged Engineers India Limited (a Navratna PSE under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas) as the technology commercialization partner for next five years on 30.06.2022.

The MoA cum Transfer of Technology (ToT) Agreement was signed on 30th June 2022 in the presence of Prof. S. Anantha Ramakrishna, Director, CSIR-CSIO and Ms. Vartika Shukla, C&MD, EIL.

Under this agreement, CSIR-CSIO and EIL will jointly commercialize the technology of "Earthquake Warning System". This agreement will not only help save lives in future but also help both the organizations to increase the scope of application areas e.g. critical infrastructures/installations where this technology can be put to use.

CSIR-CSIO developed EqWS is in operation for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation since August 2015. It is a network of five seismic sensing nodes consisting of seismic sensors, communication module, processing units devised for regional notification of a substantial earthquake by generating an audio visual alarm and sending the event details via email and SMS to the registered users while it is in progress.

CSIR-CSIO is a premier research & development organization dedicated to research, design and development of scientific and industrial instruments to stimulate growth of Instrument and automation Industry in India covering wide range and applications.

EIL is a premier engineering consultancy company having experience in scale-up of lab/bench scale level processes to demonstration/commercial-scale processes and preparation of basic design & engineering packages for various process technologies.

CSIR-CSIO high end research and development amalgamated with EIL's rich experience in Mega Project Execution will ensure that the commercialization of Earthquake Warning System shall be successfully implemented.

(With Inputs from PIB)