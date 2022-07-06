SatSure launches subsidiary KaleidEO to solve challenges in the upstream sector

BENGALURU, India, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SatSure, a deep tech startup working at the intersection of spacetech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to drive decision intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its subsidiary company, KaleidEO, which will be solving challenges around imagery acquisition in the upstream sector. The subsidiary was incubated within SatSure last year.

The launch was announced during SatSure's inauguration event organised at its new office, Prestige Loka, Bengaluru. The event saw participation from leaders including Mr S Somanath - Chairman, ISRO / Secretary DOS; and Dr B N Suresh - Chancellor, IIST / Honorary Distinguished Professor, ISRO among other senior industry leaders. KaleidEO's immediate focus will be on building hi-res optical payloads which will be integrated on four satellites sourced commercially and then have a diverse set of sensors in the coming future. The products will include raw imagery, processed data and insights from the payload's EDGE processing unit, hosting SatSure's proprietary AI/ML algorithms.

''KaleidEO's system requirements for the satellite fleet are very closely linked to the existing products and customer requirements of SatSure, and hence there will be no doubt that the data generated will be analytics ready and consumable. We are planning to launch four satellites providing near 1-meter spatial resolution imagery at the end of 2024,'' said Akash Yalagach, CTO at KaleidEO.

Arpan Sahoo, COO at KaleidEO added, ''SatSure believes that access to information should be at the crossroads of lower service time and fair pricing that closes the business case it is addressing. Through KaleidEO, India would have its first hi-res optical payload fleet that would bridge the demand-supply gap.'' The government has now opened up the spacetech sector for private players in India with the goal to increase India's contribution to the global spacetech market. Earlier in June, during the inauguration of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that the launch is like a 'Watch this space' moment for India's space industry. The organisation will be supporting the private space players to accelerate innovation and growth in the space sector.

''We all know about remote sensing data and how it is used by the Government but to make a business out of it is quite a feat. I would like to congratulate SatSure for being able to convince users, and investors about your work and for making decision intelligence available. Building satellites and owning your own data will be very crucial for SatSure but make sure that you do the proper due diligence. We wish you all the very best in the future and ISRO is always here to help you wherever possible. We are happy to see SatSure grow into a real deep tech company,'' said Mr S Somanath - Chairman, ISRO / Secretary DOS.

''While creating our SatSure SKIES portfolio, we have made sure that the vertical integration does not happen in isolation. We have diligently captured the needs and sentiments of our customers and business partners. KaleidEO is a result of upstream requirements being defined by what we need to achieve analytics at scale and deliver products that help businesses make decisions better and faster. Through KaleidEO we will add a diverse sensor and on-board processing capability for generating insights that truly exploit fusion at pixel, feature and decision level,'' said Prateep Basu, Founder and CEO of SatSure.

About SatSure SatSure offers three main decision intelligence products: a) SatSure Sparta: a platform for providing agriculture and climate-related insights; b) SatSure Sage: life cycle risk monitoring and business intelligence product suite for agriculture banking; c) SatSure Skies: high-resolution satellite imagery-based utility and infrastructure change detection product suite.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853543/SatSure_Inauguration.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)