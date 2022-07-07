Left Menu

Ashwini Vaishnaw participates in 8th Meeting of BRICS Communications Ministers

The Ministers decided to work in the field of ICTs in areas identified at the 14th BRICS Summit held on 23-24 June 2022.

All Ministers appreciated India’s offer for platforms for Digital Public Goods like Aadhar, CoWin, UPI and Diksha and decided to further collaborate in this area. Image Credit: Twitter(@AshwiniVaishnaw)
The 8th Meeting of BRICS Communications Ministers was held in virtual mode yesterday under the presidency of China. Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw, participated in the meeting and highlighted achievements of India in the field of ICT. He also underlined the reforms undertaken by Government in Telecom sector.

The Ministers decided to work in the field of ICTs in areas identified at the 14th BRICS Summit held on 23-24 June 2022. All Ministers appreciated the work-plans finalized for BRICS Institute for Future Networks (BIFN), Digital BRICS Task Force (DBTF) and hoped that these mechanisms will help in deepening Innovative cooperation among BRICS countries.

The Ministers also adopted a Declaration of the 8th BRICS Communications Meeting. All Ministers appreciated India's offer for platforms for Digital Public Goods like Aadhar, CoWin, UPI and Diksha and decided to further collaborate in this area.

