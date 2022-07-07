South Korean firms to take Meridian Bioscience private in $1.53 bln deal

Meridian Bioscience Inc will be acquired by SD Biosensor Inc and PE firm SJL Partners LLC in an all-cash $1.53-billion deal, the companies said on Thursday, accelerating the South Korean diagnostic firm's entry into the U.S. market.

Meridian shareholders will receive $34 per share in cash, a 1.3% premium to the stock's closing price on Wednesday, under the deal. The Cincinnati, Ohio-based diagnostic kit maker said the offer was 32% higher than its stock's closing price a day before the South Korean firms made their first offer in March. It did not disclose the details of the earlier offer.

"This announcement follows an extensive and deliberate review of Meridian's growth and value creation opportunities in the context of the broader macroeconomic and industry environment," Meridian Chairman John C. McIlwraith said. Upon completion of the take-private transaction, expected in the fourth quarter, SD Biosensor will own about 60% of Meridian and SJL the rest.

