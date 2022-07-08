Left Menu

Nokia and Indian Institute of Science establish Networked Robotics Center of Excellence

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 17:07 IST
Nokia and Indian Institute of Science establish Networked Robotics Center of Excellence
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Nokia and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have joined forces to open the Nokia Center of Excellence (CoE) in Networked Robotics at the IISc Bengaluru, to conduct research on robotics and advanced communication technologies in 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"We want India to drive global innovation in an era of convergence where a few years from now, extended reality (XR) and digital-physical fusion will allow us to create, collaborate and communicate in unprecedented ways. There is substantial untapped intellectual capability and competence in India, and our collaboration with a prestigious institution like IISc will enable exciting possibilities for industry and society," said Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Nokia.

In addition to promoting inter-disciplinary research, the center will also develop use cases across industrial automation, agriculture and disaster management and facilitate engagement and cooperation between academia, start-ups and industry ecosystem partners to research and develop these use cases, Nokia said in a press release on Friday.

Nokia said that it will fund the CoE for three consecutive years in order to sustain the first phase of the partnership between the company and IISc.

Commenting on this partnership, Professor Govindan Rangarajan, Director at IISc, said, "Our collaboration with a world-class company like Nokia will enable us to explore new frontiers for advanced technology research to benefit society as well as provide state-of-the-art training to our students to enable them to become technology leaders in the coming decades."

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022