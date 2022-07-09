Left Menu

Sennheiser launches IE 600 in India, made with materials used in NASA's Mars Rover

IE 600 unveiled the IE 600 in-ear headphones in India on Thursday. The German brand's flagship headphones are said to offer natural sound, having been crafted from ZR011 amorphous zirconium. The Sennheiser IE 600 earphones are scratch and corrosion-resistant and have been developed in Germany.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 22:25 IST
Sennheiser launches IE 600 in India, made with materials used in NASA's Mars Rover
Sennheiser IE 600 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IE 600 unveiled the IE 600 in-ear headphones in India on Thursday. The German brand's flagship headphones are said to offer natural sound, having been crafted from ZR011 amorphous zirconium. The Sennheiser IE 600 earphones are scratch and corrosion-resistant and have been developed in Germany. As per Mashable, the headphones feature precision-moulded resonator chambers and acoustic back volume. There are dual resonator chambers placed on the nozzle that ensure high-fidelity sound. Furthermore, there is a 7mm driver that allows an extra-wide frequency range and ultra-low distortion.

The company has provided MMCX connectors that are gold plated, with support for 4.8mm cables. There is silicone and memory foam available with the earphones coming in three different sizes. The price of the Sennheiser IE 600 is Rs 59,990 on all online platforms.

The material which has been used to craft the Sennheiser IE 600 headphones, ZR01 amorphous zirconium is used in the drilling head of the NASA Mars Rover and also in the aerospace industry as well, reports Mashable. The director of Consumer Segment at Sennheiser said that the Sennheiser IE 600 earphones are set to deliver a "neutral reference tuning in combination with the industry-leading miniature transducer technology". He further added that the team always listens to the feedback from the company's customers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
4
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022