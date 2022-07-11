Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images
Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe.
This week's highly anticipated unveiling of pictures and spectroscopic data from the newly operational observatory follows a six-month process of remotely unfurling various components, aligning its mirrors, and calibrating instruments.
