BRIEF-Rogers CEO, On Outage, Says "Network Is Fully Operational To The Standards You Have Come To Expect"

Rogers Communications Inc: * ROGERS CEO, ON OUTAGE, SAYS "NO ONE – NOT OUR CUSTOMERS, OUR GOVERNMENTS, AND NOT US – IS ANYWHERE CLOSE TO FINDING WHAT HAPPENED ACCEPTABLE"

* ROGERS CEO SAYS NETWORK IS FULLY OPERATIONAL TO THE STANDARDS YOU HAVE COME TO EXPECT * ROGERS CEO SAYS "OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVES ARE WORKING AROUND THE CLOCK AND HAVE CAUGHT UP ON THE BACKLOG OF ISSUES"

* ROGERS CEO - "YOU HAVE MY PERSONAL COMMITMENT THAT ROGERS WILL MAKE EVERY CHANGE AND INVESTMENT NEEDED TO HELP ENSURE THAT IT WILL NOT HAPPEN AGAIN" * ROGERS CEO-WORKING WITH GOVTS AND INDUSTRY, CO TO IMPLEMENT WHAT NEEDED TO ENSURE THAT 911,ESSENTIAL SERVICES CONTINUE,NO MATTER WHAT OUTAGE MAY OCCUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

