Twitter service appears to be down Thursday morning

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-07-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 18:18 IST
Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage for some users on Thursday.
Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying "Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again''.
According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outage around 8 am EDT.
