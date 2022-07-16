Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Great Deals, New Product Launches, Blockbuster Entertainment and more on July 23 & 24 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Prime members can enjoy thousands of deals across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials and more • New Launches: Over 30,000 new product launches from over 400 top Indian & global brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Intel, boAt etc, and 2,000 new product launches from over 120 Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) like XECH, Cos-IQ, Himalayan Origins, SpaceinCart, Mirakii, Karagiri, Nirvi Handicrafts across categories including electronics, fashion & grooming, jewellery, handmade products, and many more • Unique Offers: Discover joy by shopping for unique offers and deals from hundreds of young brands from the Indian start-ups under Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Karigar, Amazon Saheli, and Local Shops on Amazon • Unmatched Deals: Thousands of deals across TVs, Laptops, Smartphones, Fashion & Beauty, everyday essentials, and more • Power of Smart Tech: Get the year's best deals on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindles devices this Prime Day. Get started on your smart home with up to 55% off on latest smart speakers, smart displays, and Fire TV products • Save Big: Save Big with 10% savings on payment using ICICI Bank credit/debit cards, SBI credit cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and SBI credit cards Amazon is all set to host the biggest Prime Day in India to help Prime members in India 'Discover Joy'. It kicks off on Saturday July 23, 2022, at 12:00 AM and runs through July 24, 2022. It's time to sit back, relax, and enjoy all the blockbuster entertainment and shop to your heart's content because Amazon will offer its Prime members the best deals and savings across categories. It is that time of the year, when members can grab all they need by availing thousands of deals across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials and more. Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million Prime members in 25 countries including India. Not a member yet? Join Prime for INR 1,499/year or INR 179 for one month at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free & fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more. Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can avail the Youth Offer and get 50% off on their Prime membership by simply verifying their age on Amazon after signing up for Prime.

Prime Day 2022 Deals Sneak Peek Smartphones and Accessories • Up to 40% off on Smartphones and Accessories • Get Extra up to INR 7000 off with Amazon Coupons and Extra up to INR 7000 off on Exchange on select smartphones • Prime members can get up to INR 20,000 in savings with 'Advantage Just For Prime'. Get benefits like 6 months Free Screen Replacement and additional 3 month No Cost EMI with HDFC bank cards • OnePlus: Get up to INR 15,000 off on the OnePlus 9 Series 5G starting at INR 37,999 with additional Instant Bank Discounts. Up to 9 months of No Cost EMI on OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with additional benefits up to INR 4000 on Coupons and up to INR 7000 on Exchange.

• Get up to 40% off on Xiaomi smartphones. Get the Redmi 9 Series starting at INR 6,899 with additional benefits on coupon of INR 600. The Redmi Note 10 Series which includes Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10S, will be available starting at just INR 10,999 with instant additional bank discounts.

• Tecno: Up to 30% off on Tecno smartphones. Customers can get Tecno smartphones starting at just INR 6,599. Customers will be able to avail additional discounts with bank offers to make the smartphone purchase more affordable this Prime Day sale • Samsung: Along with up to 30% off on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, customers can also enjoy never seen before offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 30% off on top rated smartphones. Flat INR 15000 off on Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Get up to INR 8,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G • iQOO: Get up to INR 10,000 off on iQOO smartphones. The latest launched iQOO Neo 6 5G will be available starting INR 29,999 with additional Instant Bank Discount of INR 3,000. The iQOO Z6 Pro will be available starting at INR 23,999 and iQOO Z6 5G starting INR 14,999 with additional benefits Coupons and Instant Bank Discounts.

• Realme: Customers can get up to INR 6000 off on Realme phones. The latest Amazon specials launches of Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro and Narzo 50A prime will be the spotlights, available starting INR 11499 • Customers can get up to INR 6000 off on the Oppo A series & up to INR 5000 off on the Oppo F series. Customers can get up to INR 5000 off Vivo smartphones during the Prime Day Sale.

• Apple iPhones: Get up to INR 20,000 off on iPhones. Great deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

• Headsets starting INR 149 • Power banks starting INR 499 • Mobile Cases and Covers starting INR 99 • Cables starting INR 49, Chargers starting INR 139 | Screen Protectors starting INR 99 Consumer Electronics • Up to 75% off on electronics and accessories • Up to 50% off on Cameras & accessories • Up to 75% off on Headphones TV & Large Appliances • Up to 65% off on OLED & QLED TVs, NCEMI available up to 18 months • Up to 60 % off on Large screen 4K TVs, NCEMI available up to 18 months • Premium TVs Hro | Starting INR 1300/month, NCEMI available up to 18 months Amazon Fashion & Beauty • Up to 80% off Top Fashion and Beauty brands • Shop the latest trends with the option of 30 Days return • 70+ New Launches in Fashion & Beauty from brands like Fastrack, Puma, Mamaearth, Safari and more Home & Kitchen • Up to 70% off on Home & Kitchen appliances | 25000+ deals, Top brands • Home & Kitchen, products starting INR 79 • Up to INR 100 cashback for first time purchasers in Home & Kitchen via APay Coupons Daily Essentials • Get fit with up to 40% off on Sports Supplements from Big Muscles, Optimum nutrition & more • Stay healthy with up to 30% off on immunity & wellness supplements • Up to 40% off on Women's hygiene Personal Care • 30-day money back guarantee on Oral-B • No-cost EMI on wide range of personal care & health care devices Books, Games, Toys & More • Up to 70% off on Books, Toys, gaming & more • Buy Toys worth INR 499 or more, get 10% off on your next 5 purchases Buy hand-crafted heritage products from artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar: • Up to 70% Off on Sambalpuri Sarees from Odisha Handloom • Up to 55% Off on Block Printed Furnishing from Blocks Of India from Rajasthan • Up to 55% Off on Rajasthani Katputli Home Products from JH Gallery Shop exciting deals and offers from women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli: • Up to 70% off on party accessories and decor item from Party Propz • Up to 45% off on handbags from Zouk • Up to 60% off on cushion cover from Fab Nation Grab exciting deals and offers from innovative and emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad: • Up to 20% off on Tea by TGL Co. The Good Life Company • Up to 60% off on Home and Kitchen Accessories by RUHE Offers by small and medium businesses & Local Shops: • Up to 70% off on Men's shoes from Prolific Global • Up to 47% off on Grocery from B&B Organics Amazon Devices and Alexa Get the year's best deals on Echo devices and Smart Home combos of Echo & Alexa compatible bulbs, TVs, ACs, and more • Up to 55% off on Echo smart speakers and smart displays • Never Before Price- Save big on the bestselling Echo Dot (4th Gen), #1 smart speaker brand in India - get it for just INR 2,249 (50% off) • Save big on the bestselling Alexa Smart home combo of Echo Dot (4th Generation) + Wipro smart bulb. Get it for just INR 2,299 (flat 65% off) *Offer applicable on select products Save big with the year's best deals on Fire TV devices, Kindle eReaders, and more • Get up to 55% off on Fire TV devices with starting price as low as INR 1,799 • Flat 55% off on Fire TV Stick Lite, with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite • Save big on the bestselling Fire TV Stick, available at just INR 2,199 #JustAsk Alexa • Get all the details about Prime Day - explore deals on top brands, small and medium businesses, new launches, and more by asking Alexa on your Echo device, Alexa-enabled devices, or the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Just ask, "Alexa, what is Prime Day?". Android users can explore Prime Day deals and new launches on the Amazon shopping app by tapping the mic icon on top right and saying "Alexa, take me to Prime Day offers" and "Alexa, go to Prime launches page." Amazon Programs • Amazon Fresh - Stock up & Save 50% on fruits, vegetables and groceries. Get Flat INR 300 cashback on the purchase of products of INR 1000 of for new Prime customers and INR 300 cashback on the purchase of products of INR 1500 for Prime repeat orders Save big with Amazon Pay - • Save big – Prime members get 10% savings on payments & EMI transactions with ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and SBI credit cards Prime Day 2022 New Product Launches Smartphones Exciting and highly anticipated new Smartphone launches across brands will be available on sale with exciting bank offers • Redmi K50i 5G • Samsung M13 | M13 5G • Tecno Spark 9 • Tecno Camon 19 Neo Mobile Accessories • GOVO GOBOLD Headphones • URBN 20W 10,000mAh Power bank • URBN 100W 4 in 1 Quad cable • URBN 30W Lightning cable Consumer Electronics • Up to 40% off - Intel evo powered laptops & desktop • Hro | Starting INR 1,999 - Noise smartwatches & headphones • Hro | Starting INR 999 - boAt headphones & smartwatches TV & Large Appliances • Sony 65-inch 4K UHD Smart OLED Google TV • Samsung 55-inch The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV • Hisense Google TV Series 4K UHD Smart LED TV Amazon Fashion & Beauty • Fastrack Reflex Pkay Smart watch with 1.3"AMOLED display with in-built games at only INR 5995 • Tops, dresses and more at min. 15% off launch offer • Exciting collection of sports shoes and sportswear from Adidas at up to 50% off and Puma starting at INR 999 Daily Essentials • Surf Excel Matic Power Concentrate • Tata tea Veda • Cadbury Transparent Praline Home, Furniture & Kitchen Appliances • New launches from brands like Wakefit, Solimo and more this Prime day • New launches from top brands like Eureka Forbes, Livpure, Prest • 500+ new launches from top brands like Stanley Black & Decker, Asian paints, Phillips, Plantex Toys • India's first DC digital hybrid trading cards by Hro | Starting, | Hro | Starting INR 375 only • 150+ new launches across puzzles, vehicles, slides, learning toys, games from brands Hasbro, Funskool, Smartivity, Shifu and more Books & Video games • Tales From My Heart | Digitally, | Tales From My Heart | Digitally signed book by Ruskin Bond • 10+ New titles from top publishers like Westland, Dreamland, Om Books International Kindle eBooks • Up to 80% off on Popular eBooks including The Lord of the Rings and other books by JRR Tolkien to help you get ready for Rings of Power, Sapiens, Ikigai and Atomic Habits + Prime Members get additional 50%* cashback up to INR 200 as eBook credits Lawn & Garden • Up to 40% off Pest Control |Offers on Mosquito & Insect Repellants from Top Brands like Good Knight, HIT, Allout, Mortein & Baygon To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Prime Day 2022 - Deals

