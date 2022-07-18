New update lands on OnePlus 9RT: Here's what it brings

The OnePlus 9RT is receiving a new update, OxygenOS A.11, in India that bumps up the Android security patch level to June 2022 and also brings along a couple of improvements and bug fixes.

This update addresses the issue that the call recording option could not display and also fixes the occasional issue that the camera crashed abnormally.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System

[Fixed] the issue that the call recording option could not display

[Optimized] network stability

[Improved] system stability

[Updated] Android security patch to 2022.06

Camera

[Fixed] the occasional issue that the camera crashed abnormally

The update is incremental in nature and will reach a limited number of users today while a broader rollout will happen in a few days. You can check for the update manually by navigating to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

Late last month, OnePlus released the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1, based on Android 12, for the OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus 9RT: Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT boasts a 6.62-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the handset has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography and video shooting, the OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 123-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The OnePlus 9RT is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support that accelerated the battery from 0-100% in just 29 minutes. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.