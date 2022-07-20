Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22622.436 with improved nearby sharing

Microsoft is rolling out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.436 and Build 22622.436 (KB5015888) to the Beta Channel. While new features are rolling out to Build 22622.436, they are off by default for Build 22621.436.

The Windows 11 Build 22622.436 brings improvement to nearby sharing. You can now discover and share to more devices with nearby sharing via the built-in Windows share window.

"The discovery of devices under nearby share when sharing a local file from the desktop, File Explorer, Photos, Snipping Tool, Xbox, and other apps that use the built-in Windows share window has been enhanced by using UDP (Network needs to be set to private) along with Bluetooth to discover nearby devices," Microsoft said.

Next up, you can now choose OneDrive as a target to directly upload the file to OneDrive via the built-in Windows share window. Other changes and improvements in this build include:

[Windows Terminal]

Windows Terminal is now the default terminal in Windows 11. This means all command line applications will open in Windows Terminal automatically (Command Prompt and PowerShell, for example). The setting for this change can be found via Settings > Privacy & security > For developers. Please note that Windows Terminal version 1.15 or greater is required for this feature.

[Input]

You can now report animated gifs that you feel are inappropriate from the emoji panel (WIN + .)

Apart from this, this build also includes a bunch of fixes. There are also fixes that are included for both Windows 11 Build 22621.436 & Build 22622.436.

Furthermore, Microsoft is kicking off a special Bug Bash just for Beta Channel, which will run from July 20th to 25th (PDT). If you're on Build 22622.436, check the Feedback Hub later this week for a variety of Quests for you to try out and give feedback on.