Arrival of first official press renderings of Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4

The first glimpse of the impending Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 via what appear to be official press renderings. According to GSM Arena, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is launched in 3 colours: Phantom black, beige, and grey-green.

The render depicts a design that is nearly unrecognisable from the Galaxy Z Fol3: a SIM slot on the upper left side, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right rail, and a volume rocker above it. The Galaxy Z Flip4 is in the colours grey, purple, gold, and light blue. Once more, the Galaxy Z Flip4's appearance doesn't seem to have changed much from the Galaxy Z Flip3.

The following rendering, again from MySmartPrice, shows more than just the colours and the phone's bottom. Specifically, the second screen, which looks to be a little broader than the outer screen of the active phone. This allegedly boasts a 2.1-inch screen, compared to the 1.9-inch screen of the Galaxy Z Flip3. Additionally, Pricebaba has included an additional press render. We assume it is legitimate because it maintains the continuity from 91Mobiles' renderings. The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 will resemble their predecessors almost exactly if these renderings are accurate.

The latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor will be included in both smartphones, and Samsung will introduce them on August 10. Better cameras are anticipated for the Galaxy Z Fol4: a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x telephoto lens, as well as a 10MP front-facing selfie camera and an internal 16MP under-display sensor that will produce 4MP pixel-binned photos. A rumour with high hopes suggests a slimmer hinge and somewhat broader displays, as reported by GSM Arena. Regarding the Galaxy Z Flip4, anticipate a battery upgrade and faster-charging speeds, either a 3,800mAh or 3,900mAh battery and 25W charging while keeping the screen and cameras mostly the same. (ANI)

