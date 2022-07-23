Left Menu

Apple TV+ orders fourth season of 'For All Mankind'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-07-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 11:27 IST
Apple TV+ orders fourth season of 'For All Mankind'
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@AppleTV)
  • Country:
  • United States

Streaming service Apple TV+ has renewed space drama show ''For All Mankind'' for a fourth season.

The streamer made the announcement during the show's Comic-Con panel in San Diego on Friday.

Production on the fourth season will start next month, Apple TV+ said in a press release.

Created by Ronald D Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, ''For All Mankind'' is set in an alternate history where the Soviet Union was the first country to put a person on the moon and the space race never ended.

The show features an ensemble cast of Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, Wrenn Schmidt and Edi Gathegi.

The show's third season, which debuted on Apple TV+ on June 10, jumped ahead in time to the early 1990s, with NASA, the Soviets and an unexpected new player in the space race setting their sights on sending humans to Mars.

''For All Mankind'' is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022