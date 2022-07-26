Left Menu

Defence ministry signs 100th contract for defence innovation under iDEX initiative

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 18:01 IST
Defence ministry signs 100th contract for defence innovation under iDEX initiative
  • Country:
  • India

The defence ministry inked the 100th contract for defence innovation on Tuesday under a framework called ''iDEX'' that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) is the flagship initiative of the Department of Defence Production and it was rolled out to encourage start-ups and other such entities engaged in defence innovation.

The iDEX initiative is being implemented by the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), which was established under the Department of Defence Production.

''Today, the 100th contract was signed by Additional Secretary (Defence Production) and CEO, DIO Sanjay Jaju with CEO Pacify Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd Saiprasad Poyarekar,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar was also present on the occasion.

''We are confident that iDEX will make India the biggest defence innovation ecosystem in the world. For this, I would like to thank the tireless and continuous efforts and support from all the stakeholders, including the services, the start-ups, partner incubators and the iDEX team,'' Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022