Defence ministry signs 100th contract for defence innovation under iDEX initiative

The defence ministry inked the 100th contract for defence innovation on Tuesday under a framework called ''iDEX'' that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) is the flagship initiative of the Department of Defence Production and it was rolled out to encourage start-ups and other such entities engaged in defence innovation.

The iDEX initiative is being implemented by the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), which was established under the Department of Defence Production.

''Today, the 100th contract was signed by Additional Secretary (Defence Production) and CEO, DIO Sanjay Jaju with CEO Pacify Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd Saiprasad Poyarekar,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar was also present on the occasion.

''We are confident that iDEX will make India the biggest defence innovation ecosystem in the world. For this, I would like to thank the tireless and continuous efforts and support from all the stakeholders, including the services, the start-ups, partner incubators and the iDEX team,'' Kumar said.

